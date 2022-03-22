Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Mandatory For All UGC-Funded Central Universities

According to the University Grants Commission, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate programmes in all UGC-funded Central Universities from the academic session 2022-2023 in July.



The application for CUET UG will be available in the first week of April 2022, and it will be held in 13 languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, and English.

Apart from the eligibility criteria of various universities, the results of the Class 12 board examination would have no influence on the students' admission. The University Grants Commission supports 45 core universities (UGC).

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar stated that the CUET syllabus will be matched with the NCERT's Class 12 model syllabus.

described the advantages of CUET as providing equal opportunity to students from all boards, particularly those from the northeast and rural areas. Since candidates would only have to take one exam, the CUET is projected to lessen the cost burden on parents and students. He

The format include Section 1A, Section 1B, a generic test, and domain-specific subjects that will all be a major part in the CUET. Section 1A, which will be mandatory, will be available in 13 languages, with applicants having the option of selecting their preferred languages.