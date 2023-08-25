Live
- Rupee snaps three-day rally to settle 13 paise lower at 82.69 against US dollar
- Jana Reddy paves way for sons to contest in next polls in Telangana
- PL Technical Research: TECHNICAL VIEW - NIFTY
- PL Stock Report: Alembic Pharmaceuticals (ALPM IN) - Management Meet Update - US sales and profitability to improve - Not Rated
- Following are foreign exchange rates on August-25-2023
- Supreme Court dismisses Kejriwal’s plea against Guj HC order denying interim relief in PM Modi's academic degree defamation case
- Chandrababu to meet Central Election Commission on August 28
- Cops announces restrictions ahead of G20 Summit: Auto-rickshaws, taxis, and bus services affected
- Gold prices near two-week highs
- World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra enters final with season-best 88.77m throw
Just In
Cultural activities soon for Kota coaching students to de-stress
Jaipur: In view of the increasing suicide cases of students studying in various coaching institutes in Rajasthan's Kota, now a cultural activity will...
Jaipur: In view of the increasing suicide cases of students studying in various coaching institutes in Rajasthan's Kota, now a cultural activity will be organised in an effort to de-stress the youths.
The district administration called a meeting, in which the collector and the directors of the coaching institutes were present.
It was decided in the meeting that to reduce the mental stress and anxiety of the coaching students, KOCA, i.e., Kota Carnival activity will be organised. Under this, two programmes will be organised on September 6 and 23 in which singers will be invited and various cultural activities will also be held. It is being planned that the programme will be organised like a fair where children can come, have fun and relax.
More than 40,000 students will be included in this programme.
Collector O.P. Bunkar said that the way the incidents of suicides have increased in Kota in the recent past, it was decided that there should be a cultural activity to relax the children. There is a committee in Kota by the name of KOCA, under which events were held earlier also.
Punjabi and Bhojpuri artists will be invited to this festival. He said that the effort is to make the children relax after coming to the fair.
"We want to give them a message that there is no solution by taking wrong steps in tension. Solutions to problems can be found by removing stress. The events will be on a full day, which means that there will be no studies for the children on the day. It will be a day for them to relax helping them to overcome any atmosphere of negativity," said Bunkar, adding that, "good results will come from such activities".