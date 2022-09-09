CuriousJr introduces a new version of their app CuriousJr Pro

CuriousJr, the Mobile-based coding education platform for K12 students, is on its way to an upgrade to the next level of teaching with the initiative of CuriousJr Pro. The amendment to increase the level of teaching to code in CuriousJr Pro will be introduced on the 10th of September, available on the regular application on the Play Store with the new features.



CuriousJr aims to provide learning coding on mobile phones to students who do not have access to laptops and is now expanding the magnitude in the form of a premium offering for students. CuriousJr Pro will bring language mastery opportunities for students with the five-level plan.

● Guided learning path - The students will receive hands-on instruction from a mentor who will help them comprehend the principles of Python and Javascript.

● Master Classes -The session will be recorded, and industry professionals will instruct. These sessions will help students know more about real-life examples of coding implementation.

● 24/7 Coaching Assistance - The students will be assisted in resolving their questions/doubts in real-time by coding specialists conducting live question-and-answer sessions.

● Report Card - By the week's conclusion, each student will receive a report card outlining the areas in which they need to improve and where they are doing well.

● Weekly Competition - These competitions will involve problem statements requiring these students to implement their learning and check their standing among other students.

The co-founder of CuriousJr, Mr Mridul Ranjan Sahu, expressed his views on the new path of the app, "Currently, CuriousJr is giving great insights on coding, students are making interest in the coding skill, but our mission is to make people understand that coding is not merely a side skill, but it is a skill-based subject, so the aim is to teach the students accordingly. CuriousJr Pro will give students an opportunity to understand the real-life implementation of coding languages and achieve language mastery."

This strategy aims to guide students deeply and help them comprehend coding to the full extent. In a few days, CuriousJr Pro will be going forward with the plan in which students from 8th to 12th standards will be taught Javascript and Python while preserving consideration of all levels.