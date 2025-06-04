Live
CUSAT CAT 2025 Result Announced at cusat.ac.in – Check Now
Highlights
CUSAT has released the CAT 2025 result on June 4. Students who took the exam can check their scores on the official website cusat.ac.in.
Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has announced the CUSAT CAT 2025 result today, June 4, 2025, at 12:30 PM. Students who took the exam can now check their results on the official website: cusat.ac.in.
The CUSAT CAT exam was held on May 10, 11, and 12 at different centres across the state. The results are out for all courses.
How to Check CUSAT CAT 2025 Result
Go to the website cusat.ac.in
Click the link that says "CUSAT CAT Result 2025"
A new page will open – enter your login details
Click Submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download it and take a printout
For more details, visit the CUSAT website.
