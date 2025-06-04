CUSAT CAT 2025 Result Announced at cusat.ac.in – Check Now

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has announced the CUSAT CAT 2025 result today, June 4, 2025, at 12:30 PM. Students who took the exam can now check their results on the official website: cusat.ac.in.

The CUSAT CAT exam was held on May 10, 11, and 12 at different centres across the state. The results are out for all courses.

How to Check CUSAT CAT 2025 Result

Go to the website cusat.ac.in

Click the link that says "CUSAT CAT Result 2025"

A new page will open – enter your login details

Click Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout

For more details, visit the CUSAT website.