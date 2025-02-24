Daily habits to boost mental health during exams

Exams can be a stressful period, but maintaining a healthy study environment and adopting daily habits to support mental well-being can significantly improve focus, retention, and overall performance. A balanced approach to studying ensures that students remain productive while minimising stress and burnout.

Managing stress and maintaining mental well-being is crucial for effective studying. Incorporating these habits can improve both your focus and overall well-being.

a) Follow a structured study routine

• Break your syllabus into manageable chunks and set a study schedule.

• Use the Pomodoro technique (25 minutes of study followed by a 5-minute break) to stay productive.

• Avoid last-minute cramming, as it increases stress and reduces retention.

b) Prioritise sleep

• Aim for 7–9 hours of sleep each night to ensure optimal brain function.

• Avoid studying late at night, as it disrupts your sleep cycle and affects memory retention.

• Establish a bedtime routine, such as reducing screen time an hour before bed.

c) Maintain a balanced diet

• Include brain-boosting foods like nuts, seeds, leafy greens, and fish in your meals.

• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

• Avoid excessive caffeine or sugary snacks, as they can cause energy crashes.

d) Stay physically active

• Engage in light exercises, stretching, or a short walk to keep your body active.

• Practicing yoga or mindfulness meditation can help reduce stress and anxiety.

• Physical movement boosts endorphins, which improve mood and concentration.

e) Practice stress management techniques

• Deep breathing exercises, progressive muscle relaxation, and mindfulness can help relieve stress.

• Take regular breaks to engage in activities you enjoy, such as listening to music, reading, or drawing.

• Talking to friends, family, or a mentor can provide emotional support and motivation.

f) Use positive affirmations and self-motivation

• Avoid negative self-talk and practice self-compassion.

• Use affirmations like “I am prepared and confident for my exams.”

• Celebrate small achievements, such as completing a chapter or scoring well in a mock test.

Effective time management and study techniques

a) Set realistic goals

• Break your study goals into daily and weekly targets.

• Use planners, to-do lists, or study apps to track your progress.

b) Active learning methods

• Use flashcards, mind maps, and summarization techniques to reinforce learning.

• Teach concepts to a friend or speak them aloud to improve understanding.

• Solve past exam papers and take practice tests to build confidence.

c) Avoid procrastination

• Identify distractions and set clear boundaries.

• Use timers or productivity tools to stay on track.

• Start with the hardest topics when your energy levels are high.

4. Social and emotional well-being

• Stay connected: Studying in isolation can lead to stress. Interact with peers for motivation.

• Seek help: If stress becomes overwhelming, talk to a teacher, counselor, or trusted person.

• Maintain a hobby: Engaging in activities outside of studies helps maintain a balanced mindset.

Creating a healthy study environment and adopting positive daily habits can significantly reduce stress and improve productivity during exams. A structured routine, proper sleep, a nutritious diet, and stress management techniques all contribute to better mental well-being. By maintaining balance, students can not only perform well in exams but also build resilience and long-term success.