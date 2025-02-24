Live
Daily habits to boost mental health during exams
Exams can be a stressful period, but maintaining a healthy study environment and adopting daily habits to support mental well-being can significantly improve focus, retention, and overall performance. A balanced approach to studying ensures that students remain productive while minimising stress and burnout.
Managing stress and maintaining mental well-being is crucial for effective studying. Incorporating these habits can improve both your focus and overall well-being.
a) Follow a structured study routine
• Break your syllabus into manageable chunks and set a study schedule.
• Use the Pomodoro technique (25 minutes of study followed by a 5-minute break) to stay productive.
• Avoid last-minute cramming, as it increases stress and reduces retention.
b) Prioritise sleep
• Aim for 7–9 hours of sleep each night to ensure optimal brain function.
• Avoid studying late at night, as it disrupts your sleep cycle and affects memory retention.
• Establish a bedtime routine, such as reducing screen time an hour before bed.
c) Maintain a balanced diet
• Include brain-boosting foods like nuts, seeds, leafy greens, and fish in your meals.
• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.
• Avoid excessive caffeine or sugary snacks, as they can cause energy crashes.
d) Stay physically active
• Engage in light exercises, stretching, or a short walk to keep your body active.
• Practicing yoga or mindfulness meditation can help reduce stress and anxiety.
• Physical movement boosts endorphins, which improve mood and concentration.
e) Practice stress management techniques
• Deep breathing exercises, progressive muscle relaxation, and mindfulness can help relieve stress.
• Take regular breaks to engage in activities you enjoy, such as listening to music, reading, or drawing.
• Talking to friends, family, or a mentor can provide emotional support and motivation.
f) Use positive affirmations and self-motivation
• Avoid negative self-talk and practice self-compassion.
• Use affirmations like “I am prepared and confident for my exams.”
• Celebrate small achievements, such as completing a chapter or scoring well in a mock test.
Effective time management and study techniques
a) Set realistic goals
• Break your study goals into daily and weekly targets.
• Use planners, to-do lists, or study apps to track your progress.
b) Active learning methods
• Use flashcards, mind maps, and summarization techniques to reinforce learning.
• Teach concepts to a friend or speak them aloud to improve understanding.
• Solve past exam papers and take practice tests to build confidence.
c) Avoid procrastination
• Identify distractions and set clear boundaries.
• Use timers or productivity tools to stay on track.
• Start with the hardest topics when your energy levels are high.
4. Social and emotional well-being
• Stay connected: Studying in isolation can lead to stress. Interact with peers for motivation.
• Seek help: If stress becomes overwhelming, talk to a teacher, counselor, or trusted person.
• Maintain a hobby: Engaging in activities outside of studies helps maintain a balanced mindset.
Creating a healthy study environment and adopting positive daily habits can significantly reduce stress and improve productivity during exams. A structured routine, proper sleep, a nutritious diet, and stress management techniques all contribute to better mental well-being. By maintaining balance, students can not only perform well in exams but also build resilience and long-term success.