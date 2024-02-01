Live
- Guinness Book of World Records bid at TS HC
- Suspense continues on TDP Palasa ticket
- BJP faces leadership crisis in Telugu states
- Take steps to conserve wetlands in State: Konda Surekha
- TSRTC strongly condemns attacks on staff
- Prasar Bharati invites applications
- BJP demands extension of sarpanches’ tenure
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 01 February, 2024
- YSRCP considers woman candidate for Gajuwaka
- Balineni, Magunta eye Congress
Just In
Deemed university status for IIMC
Highlights
New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication, a 58-year-old institution known for its journalism and mass communication courses, was on...
New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication, a 58-year-old institution known for its journalism and mass communication courses, was on Wednesday granted the status of a deemed-to-be university, empowering it to award degrees rather than just diplomas, according to the Union Ministry of Education. The newly-awarded status will also empower the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) to offer doctoral programmes.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS