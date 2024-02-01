  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Deemed university status for IIMC

Deemed university status for IIMC
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication, a 58-year-old institution known for its journalism and mass communication courses, was on...

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication, a 58-year-old institution known for its journalism and mass communication courses, was on Wednesday granted the status of a deemed-to-be university, empowering it to award degrees rather than just diplomas, according to the Union Ministry of Education. The newly-awarded status will also empower the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) to offer doctoral programmes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X