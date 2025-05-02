  • Menu
DOST notification to be released today

DOST notification to be released today
Hyderabad: The TGCHE on Thursday said that the notification of the DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) for admission into undergraduate courses...

Hyderabad: The TGCHE on Thursday said that the notification of the DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) for admission into undergraduate courses will be released on May 2. DOST Convener and Chairman of the TGCHE, Prof Balakista Reddy, will release the DOST notification at 12.30 PM on May 2.

