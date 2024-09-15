ECIL Invites Applications for 437 Trade Apprentice Posts in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), a central government organization, has announced 437 Trade Apprentice positions for eligible ITI candidates as part of its one-year apprenticeship training program. Interested candidates can submit their online applications through the official website [ www.ecil.co.in ] before September 29, 2024.

Eligibility and Age Criteria:

- Applicants must possess an ITI pass certificate in the relevant trade, certified by NCVT.

- As of October 31, 2024, candidates must be at least 18 years old. The maximum age limit is 25 years for general candidates, 28 years for OBC candidates, and 30 years for SC/ST candidates. Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are eligible for an additional 10 years of age relaxation.

Apprenticeship Duration:

The apprenticeship program will last for one year, starting from November 1, 2024.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected based on the merit of their ITI marks. A total of 70% of the seats are reserved for government ITI students, while the remaining 30% are allocated to private ITI students.

Document Verification:

Shortlisted candidates will undergo original document verification from October 7 to October 9, 2024, at the following address:

ECIL Corporate Learning & Development Centre, Nalanda Complex, TIFR Road, ECIL, Hyderabad - 500062.

Application Process:

- Step 1: Eligible candidates must first register on the Ministry of Skill Development’s website [ www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in ]

- Step 2: After registration, candidates can apply for the apprenticeship through the ECIL website [ www.ecil.co.in ]

Only candidates residing in Telangana are eligible to apply for the apprenticeship posts.

Vacancy Details:

- Total Trade Apprentice Vacancies: 437

- UR: 175

- EWS: 44

- OBC: 120

- SC: 65

- ST: 33

For any further queries, candidates can contact ECIL at 040 2718 6454 or 040 2718 2279.