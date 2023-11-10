Education Experts Quotes on National Education Day

On National Education Day some education experts shared their opinion on how edtech startups are helping in the growth of studentsin education and how the adoption of new technology AI and ML is helping students in education.

Mayank Singh, Co-founder of Campus 365

Edtech startups are revolutionizing education by leveraging advanced technologies like AI and ML. These innovations enhance students' learning experiences and contribute significantly to their academic growth. Personalized learning platforms powered by AI analyze individual learning patterns, tailoring educational content to suit students' specific needs. This adaptive approach ensures a deeper understanding of subjects, leading to improved academic performance.

Moreover, AI-driven tools assist teachers in identifying students' weak areas, enabling targeted interventions and timely support. Interactive learning apps engage students creatively, making the learning process enjoyable and effective. Machine learning algorithms analyze vast datasets, enabling data-driven insights into student performance, which educators can utilize to refine their teaching methods.

Additionally, AI-based assessment tools provide instant feedback, allowing students to track their progress and focus on areas that require improvement. With the adoption of these technologies, students have access to a diverse range of educational resources, fostering a culture of continuous learning. Edtech startups are thus playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of education, ensuring that students receive a holistic and adaptive learning experience tailored to their unique requirements.

Pranay Chouhan, co-founder of Padhle, a leading K-12 EdTech Startup

There is no doubt that the adoption of AI in the education sector has enhanced learning. EDtech gives students and teachers a place to share their thoughts and expertise at any time and from any part of the world. The additional advantage that a student experiences is customized learning, in which AI evaluates the student's study patterns and then recommends modules based on his/her understanding and requirements.”

AI has become a part of everyday life; in schools, teachers are using AI to monitor students' daily performance while students, on the other hand, can access every single chapter or session from any location in the world via wifi. Though AI has been introduced in every sector for a decade. It has gained popularity in the education sector, since the initial outbreak of the Covid epidemic. AI entered the picture and enabled students to learn at any time, from anywhere, at a time when the entire educational system was on the point of collapse. Now that the pandemic threat has passed and school operations have almost returned to normal, the education sector is still using AI in different forms providing young students with customized learning experiences.”

Sumit Mittal - Founder & CEO - TrendyTech

I think edtech startups are revolutionizing education through AI and ML adoption, fostering student growth. Personalized learning platforms analyze individual progress, tailoring content for effective comprehension. Adaptive learning systems dynamically adjust curriculum based on student performance, ensuring a customized and supportive educational journey. AI enables data-driven insights, empowering educators to make informed decisions and provide timely interventions. Automation of administrative tasks streamlines teaching processes, affording educators more time for student interaction. The 24/7 accessibility of online platforms accommodates diverse learning schedules. Early intervention mechanisms identify and address learning challenges promptly. Moreover, AI facilitates cost-effective education, making quality learning more accessible. By honing modern skills and providing immersive experiences, edtech contributes significantly to students' holistic growth and prepares them for the demands of the evolving educational landscape and workforce.

Nitin Viijay, Founder and CEO, Motion Education

Looking at the robust digital penetration happening globally, EdTech startups are leading the chart in cultivating the necessary digital literacy required by industries at large. The EdTech sector has been continuously innovating and upscaling its offering to keep the students abreast of the latest trends going around the world. It is playing a crucial role in developing innovative thinking amongst students that nurtures an out-of-the-box problem-solving approach amongst individuals. The entire endeavour not only contributes to the technological proficiency of the students but in the process also immensely elevates their potential and capability. Consequently, it allows them to navigate unpredictable workplace challenges with sheer ingenuity. EdTech startups are serving a larger cause of equipping the children with necessary skills that are at par with international trends.