EFLU celebrates Har Ghar Tiranga

Hyderabad: As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, three events-Har Ghar Tiranga, Unity Run, and the Photo Exhibition on “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day- were conducted at the English and Foreign Languages University campus on Monday.

Hundreds of students, faculty members, and non-teaching staff took part in the Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations and the Unity Run.

Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, EFLU, and Member, UGC, New, Delhi, led the Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations and the Unity Run in the campus by joining the hundreds of enthusiastic participants.

The Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations are being organised from August 13 to 15 as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in response to the call given by the Government of India.

The Unity Run was organised in and around the campus. As the participants holding the national flags went around the campus and other adjoining areas of the campus, the patriotic fervour was witnessed.

The participants also distributed national flags and badges to the passersby and raised patriotic slogans befitting the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Suresh Kumar said that the events like the Har Ghar Tiranga and Unity Run inculcate and strengthen the spirit of patriotism among the younger generation and other people of the country.

The Vice Chancellor has lauded the overwhelming participation of the students, faculty members, and the non-teaching staff in Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations and the Unity Run.He exhorted them to work for the all-round development of the country with passion and dedication.

In addition to the Har Ghar Tiranga and Unity Run, the university has also organised Photo Exhibition related to the “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” at the New Academic Building of the campus.

Pictures depicting the horrors of the partition were displayed at the venue.Hundreds of students and staff members visited the exhibition and took a look at the pictures portraying the dark days of partition horrors.