EFLU observes World Environment Day with a tree plantation drive

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, celebrated World Environment Day 2025 with an impactful initiative dedicated to environmental conservation and sustainability. As part of its commitment to fostering ecological responsibility, the University organized a Tree Plantation Drive, reinforcing the global theme of environmental restoration and biodiversity preservation.

The event was led by Prof. N. Nagaraju, Vice-Chancellor of EFLU, who emphasized the importance of collective action in protecting nature and ensuring a greener future. A substantial number of saplings were planted in the area near the Heritage Well on the campus, transforming the space into a symbol of growth and sustainability.

The initiative drew enthusiastic participation from Registrar (I/c) Prof. K. Narasimha Rao, Prof. T. Srivani, Dean CPD, Prof. Shyam Rao Rathod, Proctor, as well as senior administrators, faculty members, non-teaching staff, and students. Their active engagement reflected the university’s commitment to environmental conservation and inspired a sense of responsibility among all stakeholders.