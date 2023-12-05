EFLU organises a talk on Intellectual Property Rights

Hyderabad : EFLU hosted a seminar on Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) in Hyderabad, featuring Prof. GB Reddy, a distinguished academic and senior faculty member from Osmania University's Dept. of Law. Prof. Reddy emphasized the imperative need for cultivating a conducive Intellectual Property Rights ecosystem within universities. He underscored the pivotal role of higher educational institutions in evolving into centers of excellence, advocating for the promotion of IPRs to achieve self-sustainability and contribute significantly to the country's economic growth.

The eminent professor highlighted that numerous leading universities in developed nations generate substantial revenue through their IPRs, becoming financially self-reliant in funding. During the seminar titled 'Intellectual Property Rights: Emerging Trends and Challenges,' organized by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Prof. Reddy delineated steps crucial for fostering a robust IPR framework in academia. He stressed on the importance of demystifying, comprehending, documenting, registering, exploiting, and safeguarding IPRs.



Addressing obstacles hindering the development of a vibrant IPR ecosystem, Prof. Reddy articulated that the primary challenge lies in originating original IPRs within the country. He also explored emerging IPR issues within the realm of Artificial Intelligence and creations generated using AI tools and technologies. Prof. Reddy advocated that countries are progressing by leveraging knowledge-based economic models, urging India to tap into its extensive potential for research, innovation, and IPR creation to propel itself among developed nations.



Following the talk, an engaging question-and-answer session centered on various IPR-related issues ensued. This seminar aligns with the initiatives spearheaded by EFLU Vice Chancellor Prof. E. Suresh Kumar to bolster accelerated research and foster an amicable IPR environment. The Vice Chancellor commended the IQAC for its dedicated efforts in ensuring academic and research quality. Prof. Revathi Srinivas, the IQAC Director at EFLU, coordinated the seminar, witnessing active participation from faculty members and research scholars."

