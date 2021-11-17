EFLU Ph D admission schedule released

Hyderabad: The English Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has released notifications for online interviews for PhD candidates shortlisted for admission into various doctoral programmes offered at Hyderabad, and regional campuses in Shillong and Lucknow.

An EFLU release said on Tuesday that details have been displayed on the university website: www.efluniversity.ac.in. It asked the shortlisted candidates to send their research proposals without fail to email ids provided in notifications by November 24.

The interview schedules for each PhD programme will be uploaded on the website on November 26, it added. The online interviews will be held between December 2 and 22.