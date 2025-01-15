Empowering students with ‘Learning Power’ workshop

Zamit, has conducted its transformative ‘Learning Power’ workshops in schools across India and Nepal, reaching an impressive total of 2,336 students. Designed for Class 6 students, these workshops aim to instill critical thinking, effective communication, and problem-solving skills that are the key ingredients of success in today’s rapidly evolving world.

Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO of Zamit said "Our workshops are designed to empower students with essential life skills through interactive activities and meaningful discussions, creating an engaging and impactful learning experience. The ‘Learning Power’ workshops witnessed remarkable participation across India and Nepal. In India, over 2,176 students from 19 schools actively engaged in these interactive sessions, showcasing their enthusiasm for learning beyond the classroom. Meanwhile, in Nepal, five schools embraced the initiative, with 160 students benefiting from the thoughtfully designed workshops. This widespread involvement highlights the growing recognition of the importance of future-ready skills in empowering students to navigate an ever-changing world with confidence and competence.

Savita Sharma, Principal of Adarsh World School, Dwarka, shared her thoughts: "Education today goes beyond textbooks, it’s about equipping students with the mindset and skills to navigate an ever-evolving world. The Learning Power workshops have been a pivotal initiative in this direction, encouraging our students to think critically, communicate effectively, and embrace challenges with confidence. These sessions have not only enriched their academic journey but also instilled a deeper sense of self-awareness and adaptability."