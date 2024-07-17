Empowering youth with digital skilling program

FedEx Express, has teamed-up with Magic Bus India Foundation, to address the digital skills gap and employability challenges in India. This collaboration aims to upskill nearly 400 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) students, with a priority on enrolling female graduates from underserved communities in Hyderabad. This initiative supports the Indian government's strategic emphasis on nurturing a thriving pool of tech talent.

An intensive 75-day curriculum has been created to upskill these youth in leading-edge Cloud Computing and allied technologies, along with transferable life and employability skills. Cloud Computing is a leading technology trend rapidly being adopted across businesses, making it an in-demand skill.

The curriculum will be delivered through in-person sessions conducted by expert technical and life skills trainers, facilitating a collaborative learning experience through group activities and teamwork. The digital skilling program includes periodic employer engagement sessions with industry and sector experts, providing youth with practical insights into various entry-level IT/ITeS jobs. The program offers mentorship to help youth strengthen their professional profiles, and interview preparation skills. The course culminates with an industry-relevant project and an opportunity to earn a global certification to showcase the participants acquired skills and knowledge. Upon course completion, participants receive placement assistance for entry-level jobs in IT/ITeS sector and post-placement support to ensure long-term job satisfaction and performance in the workplace.

Jayant Rastogi, Global CEO, Magic Bus India Foundation, said, “We are committed to implementing our shared vision with FedEx to empower youth from underserved communities through our digital skilling program, preparing them for the thriving IT/ITeS sector. This collaboration marks a significant step in developing a future-ready workforce, ensuring that these young individuals are prepared for the evolving job market. By equipping them with life and employability skills, we aim to empower them on their journey towards economic empowerment.”

These joint efforts aim to create a transformative impact by enabling youth to acquire valuable skills, secure employment, and achieve economic stability. By empowering young people to make informed career and life choices, the program enhances their individual agency, encouraging them to support their families, move out of poverty, and become role models and change agents within their communities.