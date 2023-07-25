Encouraging Innovation

• Minor and double major in Entrepreneurship for BTech students.

• A dual degree MTech in Techno-Entrepreneurship has been initiated for BTech students.

• MTech in Techno-Entrepreneurship (first among IITs), wherein the student develops a prototype and a business model to commercialize it by the end of 2 year program.

• The curriculum is revised to ensure a larger lab component to encourage hands-on learning.

• An innovation policy is in place that provides credits for innovation projects.

• Supporting Innovations by the students through BUILD (Bold & Unique Ideas Leading Development) projects and providing a semester break with 6 credits to students to pursue such innovations. This year the BUILD project support is extended to students across the whole country.

• Creating research culture among BTech students of 9 NITs (5 from the northeast) by enabling them to spend their final year BTech at IITH.

• 4 Incubators for startup support: ITiC for technology, Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) for medical innovations, FabCI for fabless chip design and TiHAN.

• A Dean position for Innovation, Translation & Startups and a Technology Transfer Office to support technology development with higher TRL levels.

• Effective utilization of research facilities through slot booking using a web portal.

• Supporting research eco-system in India by making 480 equipment of IITH available on the I-STEM portal (highest by any institute in the country).