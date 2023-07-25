Live
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 25
- Significance of acquiring managerial skills highlighted
- Tirupati: Road infra in pilgrim city gets big boost
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 25 2023
- New Trust Board members of Anjaneya Swamy temple take oath
- Visakhapatnam: Rain throws normal life out of gear in city
- Beautician course for women launched
- Dispute Over Installation Of Ambedkar Statue: Ex-MP lauds Dalits for patience
- SFI demands distribution of textbooks
- Island villagers jittery over flood threat
Just In
PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 25
Significance of acquiring managerial skills highlighted
Tirupati: Road infra in pilgrim city gets big boost
Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 25 2023
New Trust Board members of Anjaneya Swamy temple take oath
Visakhapatnam: Rain throws normal life out of gear in city
Encouraging Innovation
Minor and double major in Entrepreneurship for BTech students.
• Minor and double major in Entrepreneurship for BTech students.
• A dual degree MTech in Techno-Entrepreneurship has been initiated for BTech students.
• MTech in Techno-Entrepreneurship (first among IITs), wherein the student develops a prototype and a business model to commercialize it by the end of 2 year program.
• The curriculum is revised to ensure a larger lab component to encourage hands-on learning.
• An innovation policy is in place that provides credits for innovation projects.
• Supporting Innovations by the students through BUILD (Bold & Unique Ideas Leading Development) projects and providing a semester break with 6 credits to students to pursue such innovations. This year the BUILD project support is extended to students across the whole country.
• Creating research culture among BTech students of 9 NITs (5 from the northeast) by enabling them to spend their final year BTech at IITH.
• 4 Incubators for startup support: ITiC for technology, Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) for medical innovations, FabCI for fabless chip design and TiHAN.
• A Dean position for Innovation, Translation & Startups and a Technology Transfer Office to support technology development with higher TRL levels.
• Effective utilization of research facilities through slot booking using a web portal.
• Supporting research eco-system in India by making 480 equipment of IITH available on the I-STEM portal (highest by any institute in the country).