Entrepreneurs Expo Utsav organised

New Delhi: The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Ranchi’s 26th Expo Utsav was graced by internationally renowned business consultant and motivational speaker Shiv Khera. JCI Ranchi, hosted Khera as their keynote speaker for their Expo Utsav.

The event was held at Ranchi's Morabadi Maidan, where entrepreneurs and aspiring business leaders from Jharkhand and beyond gathered to discuss the ever-changing landscape of entrepreneurship. With his knowledge and insights, the motivational speaker delivered a keynote speech on the subject of "Entrepreneurship Training." His words struck a chord with the audience, motivating them to realise their potential and seize the chances and challenges presented by the world of entrepreneurship.

After speaking at JCI Ranchi, Khera went on to the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi to inspire the audience. He presented a powerful keynote and motivational speech that left an impact on the directors, students, and faculty members present.