Environment Day observed at UoH

Highlights

The World Environment Day 2023 was observed at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday.

Hyderabad: The World Environment Day 2023 was observed at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday. The theme for the World Environment Day 2023 was #BeatPlasticPollution, “Eco System Restoration”. It is a reminder that people’s action/use on plastic matters, as the material is slowly making inroads into our oceans, soil and forest thereby causing irreparable damage.

On this World Environment Day 2023, humanity must learn to use plastic more sustainably, offering hope that one day, plastic pollution will be a history.

Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. RS Sarraju, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. P Prakash Babu, Director, I/c, Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), Prof. M. Ghanashyam Krishna, Director, Institution of Eminence (IoE), Dr. Devesh Nigam, Registrar, Dr. Irala Lokanandha Reddy, I/c Finance Officer and Shri DVN Raju, I/c University Engineer planted sapling “Bauhinia Acuminata” at the entrance of the University Guest House in the presence of the university fraternity.

The plantation drive was organised by the Department of Horticulture of the University.

