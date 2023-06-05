Live
- Nothing Phone (2) to be manufactured in India
- Simpli Namdhari hosts Goodness Walkathon to raise awareness
- Indian nurses hoping to work in Ireland stuck in visa 'logjam': Report
- Govt asks airlines to devise mechanism for reasonable pricing of air tickets
- 'ED notice to Abhishek Banerjee's wife an inhuman act': Mamata Banerjee
- India's 5G sales hit 50% market for 1st time: Report
- Prince Harry fails to show up for court, will give evidence on Tuesday
- Odisha train mishap: CBI to probe from sabotage angle of signaling system
- Vinsys IT Services files draft papers for IPO; to list on NSE Emerge
- UoH among Top 10 in NIRF 2023
Environment Day observed at UoH
The World Environment Day 2023 was observed at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday.
Hyderabad: The World Environment Day 2023 was observed at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday. The theme for the World Environment Day 2023 was #BeatPlasticPollution, “Eco System Restoration”. It is a reminder that people’s action/use on plastic matters, as the material is slowly making inroads into our oceans, soil and forest thereby causing irreparable damage.
On this World Environment Day 2023, humanity must learn to use plastic more sustainably, offering hope that one day, plastic pollution will be a history.
Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. RS Sarraju, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. P Prakash Babu, Director, I/c, Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), Prof. M. Ghanashyam Krishna, Director, Institution of Eminence (IoE), Dr. Devesh Nigam, Registrar, Dr. Irala Lokanandha Reddy, I/c Finance Officer and Shri DVN Raju, I/c University Engineer planted sapling “Bauhinia Acuminata” at the entrance of the University Guest House in the presence of the university fraternity.
The plantation drive was organised by the Department of Horticulture of the University.