Exams For UPMSP UP Board For Class 10, 12 Will Begin From March 24

The secondary council of Uttar Pradesh has decided to hold high school and intermediate examinations in the state beginning March 24. The timetable for class 10 and 12 exams has been posted on the board's official website. Students can visit at the official website of upmsp.edu.in for further details.



According to the schedule, the class 10 exams will be held between March 24 and April 9. Likewise, exams for class 12 will take place from March 24 to April 12. The examinations will be held in two shifts, one in the morning and the other in the evening. Both timings for the class 10 and class 12 exams, the morning shift will be held from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., and the evening shift will be held from 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

This year, a total of 27,81,654 pupils will take the high school exam and 24,11,035 students will undertake the intermediate exam. For this aim, a total of 8,373 examination centres have been established, and students will be required to take their exams at these locations.

On Tuesday, the board officials released the detailed timetable for both high school and intermediate board exams in Prayagraj. It mentioned that the exams will be took in offline mode.

According to the timetable, high school examinations will be finished in 12 working days, while intermediate exams will take 15 working days, said UP Board chairman and Director (secondary education) Vinay Kumar Pandey during a press conference at the UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj on Tuesday.