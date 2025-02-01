Exxeella Education Group Hosts Exclusive Event in Hyderabad with South University

Exxeella Education Group, a leading global education consultancy, is set to host a prestigious event in Hyderabad in collaboration with South University. Officials Dr. Alisa Krouse (Vice Chancellor of South University) and Mr. Joseph Castro (International Admission Director) will be present to interact with associate partners.

South University, known for its commitment to academic excellence and student success, offers a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs tailored to meet industry demands. The partnership between Exxeella Education Group and South University is designed to streamline the admission process for Indian students, ensuring a smooth transition to higher education in the U.S.

During interactions with associate partners, Dr. Alisa Krouse and Mr. Joseph Castro reiterated the university’s dedication to delivering high-quality education aligned with evolving industry needs. The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with more than 150 agents attending and receiving Recognition certification from the South university delegates for their contributions.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Aravind Arasavilli, Chairman of Exxeella Education Group and Mrs. Sowjanya Rasamsetty, CEO of Exxeella Education Group, stated, "Our collaboration with South University reflects our dedication to providing Indian students with world-class educational opportunities. This event will serve as a gateway for students to gain insights into South University’s programs and the support available for their academic journey."

The Hyderabad event marks a significant milestone in strengthening educational ties between India and the U.S., reinforcing Exxeella Education Group’s commitment to bridging the gap for Indian students seeking global opportunities.