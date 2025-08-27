final phase of TG Ed.CET-2025 admissions announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education has released the schedule for the second and final phase of TG Ed.CET-2025 admissions, offering aspiring B.Ed candidates one last opportunity to secure seats in recognized colleges across the state.

In a media release on Tuesday, Prof. J. Panduranga Reddy, Convener of TG CETs (Other) Admissions-2025, said the online registration and certificate verification process will begin on August 29 and continue until September 2. During this period, candidates must complete online payment, upload required documents, and verify their credentials through the designated portal. The list of provisionally selected candidates will be published college-wise on September 11.