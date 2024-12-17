For design students:The ADEPT examination will be held in 10 languages on 26th January 2025

Ahmedabad: Anant National University announces the Anant Design Entrance and Proficiency Test (ADEPT), India’s first and only multilingual design entrance test, to be conducted in 10 languages: English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Punjabi. This initiative underscores Anant’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity and democratising access to design education, ensuring aspiring designers from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds have equal opportunities. ADEPT will be held online on 26th January 2025.

Last year, Anant set a ground-breaking precedent by introducing ADEPT in five languages. Inspired by the philosophy of Ajay Piramal, President, Anant National University, “design goes beyond language,” the initiative aimed to break barriers and open doors for students across India.

Dr. Anunaya Chaubey, Provost, Anant National University, emphasised, “Our mission is to create an inclusive academic environment where talent thrives beyond linguistic boundaries. By expanding ADEPT to 10 languages, we are empowering aspiring designers from varied backgrounds, enabling them to bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the forefront of design innovation.”