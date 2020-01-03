GATE 2020 Admit Card to be released today at @appsgate.iitd.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Delhi will release GATE 2020 admit card today at its official website gate.iitd.ac.in. About 8.6 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. GATE 2020 exam will be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020, during the forenoon and afternoon sessions.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their GATE 2020 admit card online at gate.iitd.ac.in. No printed copy of the Admit Cards will be posted to the candidates.

The candidates need to appear at the GATE Examination Centre on the date and time mentioned in the Admit Card. Examination for some of the papers in GATE 2020 may be held in multiple sessions. Though, a candidate can appear for the exam in one session only.

GATE 2020 Examination Schedule





Important Dates to Remember





Steps to Download the Admit Card:



 Go to the official website gate.iitd.ac.in.

 Click on the link that says "GATE 2020 Admit Card."

 Enter the registration number and password.

 Download the admit card for future reference.