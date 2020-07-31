GATE 2021 Exam Dates announced by IIT Bombay

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is National Level Examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Technology every year. GATE Examination in the year 2021 will be conducted by IIT Bombay. Qualified candidate of GATE examination will get admission in various PG and PhD programs in the field of Engineering and Science into the Government and private colleges across the nation approved by MHRD.

GATE 2021 Examination will be held on 5th to 7th February 2021 and 12th to 14th February 2021. GATE 2021 comes with some big announcement regarding Eligibility Criteria, Exam pattern. Checkout for the detailed information about new Announcements.

GATE 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Till GATE 2020 only candidate who have passed 10+2+2 or 10+3+1 or appearing in final year examination in 2021 of Government approved Degree programs in the field of Engineering, Technology, Architecture and Science stream can apply for GATE Examination but this time with new announcement candidates who have passed Bachelor's degree Program in the field of Commerce and Arts Stream can also Apply for Gate 2021 Examination.

GATE 2021 Exam Pattern

• Gate 2021 will be conducted through online mode Computer Based Test (CBT). And previously candidate can apply for Gate with only one subject Paper but this time in GATE 2021 candidate can apply with two subject papers form the prescribed set of combinations.

• GATE 2021 Question Paper will consist of total 65 Questions of maximum 100 marks. Questions will be Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidate have to select one correct answers out of four Options in Multiple Choice Questions type and in Numerical Answer Type questions candidate have to enter the correct answer.

• Last 20 Questions will be Numerical Answer Type questions and rest will be Multiple Choice Questions. Authority will provide Rough Sheet at examination Centre as candidates will not allow to bring any rough sheet in examination centre in such case authority will seize the rough Sheet.

New Added Subjects:

This time Candidate can select form 27 subject papers instead of 25 subject papers as two new subjects papers added this time in GATE 2021. Environmental Science and Engineering and Humanities and social Sciences with Code Name ES and XH. These two are new added subjects in GATE 2021 Examination. Candidate can apply for these subjects also. Each paper will be consist total 100 Marks and Common General Aptitude Section for each papers will consist 15 marks.