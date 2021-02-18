GATE 2021 Response Sheet Released; Know How to Check

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has released the Candidate Answer Sheet for the GATE 2021 Exam. Candidates who have appeared on the GATE 2021 Exam can check their answer sheet by visiting gate.iitb.ac.in.

The GATE 2021 exam was conducted on February 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14, at various centres across the country by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, the organizing institute for GATE 2021.

GATE 2021 was held for more than 9 lakh students. IIT Bombay will announce results on March 22, 2021. The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, is the organizing institute for the GATE 2021 exams.

GATE 2021: Know how to check the response sheet

1. Visit the official GATE 2021 website at gate.iitb.ac.in

2.Click on the link that says "Responses of Candidates are available Click here."

3.You will be directed to GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)

4.Enter your credentials and submit

5.The answer sheet will get displayed on the screen