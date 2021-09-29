GATE 2022: Last date to register with no late fees extended - How to Apply

Engineering Graduate Aptitude Test, GATE 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2021 by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur. According to a notice on the official website, the last date to register without surcharges has been extended again. Candidates can now apply until tomorrow, September 30, 2021, on the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.



GATE 2022 registration with no late fees has been extended for the second time. Previously, the last date to apply was September 28, 2021. Candidates should also note that these exam dates are provisional only and can be changed at any time. In case candidates have not applied by now or have not paid application fees, they are advised to do so as soon as possible and before applications close tomorrow. See below the step-by-step process on how to request the exam.

GATE 2022: How to Apply

1. Candidates should go to the Official Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2022 or GOAPS website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click the link that says "Register".

3. Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link provided here to apply or register for GATE 2022.

4. A new page will open asking you to enter your details.

5. Now, log in with your registered credentials such as Email ID / Username and Password.

6. Complete the application form giving your personal, academic information or whatever else is requested.

7. Upload all documents and pay the application fee. your GATE 2022 application form will be submitted.

8. Download and print a copy of it for future reference.

The GATE 2022 application fees for the general category are Rs. 1500 and for the reserved category it is Rs. 750. Candidates should note that IIT Kharagpur has introduced three new articles this year. These are Naval Architecture, Marine Engineering, and Geomatic Engineering.



