GITAM celebrates National Youth Day

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad celebrated ‘National Youth Day’ on Friday, to honor the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The event was organised in association with the National Service Scheme (NSS), Charaiveti (A student Chapter), and The Directorate of Student Life.

The celebration aimed to inspire the youth with Swami Vivekananda’s ideas and philosophy, serving as a guiding force for the youth and encouraging their efforts towards national development. The event held immense importance in disseminating Swami Vivekananda’s ideas among the youth, awakening their potential, and instilling motivation through his life and teachings.

During the celebration, GITAMits took the pledge to rededicate the national building at Gandhi Square and planted saplings at the ‘F’ Block courtyard. The event was attended by DVVSR Varma, Resident Director, Motahar Reza, Head, Department of Mathematics, Dr. P. V Nagendra Kumar, NSS Coordinator, Geo Ciril Podipara from Student Life, Ajay, NCC Coordinator, NSS Volunteers, and students.

National Youth Day is celebrated every year on January 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, who played a pivotal role in shaping modern India. The Government of India officially declared National Youth Day in 1984, and since 1985, it has been celebrated nationwide to inspire the youth with the teachings and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda.