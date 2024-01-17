GITAM faculty secures SERB Project

Hyderabad:Dr Sudhakar Singha, Assistant Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, GITAM, has been awarded a research project by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Government of India, New Delhi.

The project is titled ‘AI/ML-based Qualitative and Quantitative Assessment of Groundwater in Raipur district, Chhattisgarh, Central India’ with a grant amount of Rs. 32.03 lakhs, with a duration of 36 months under the Core Research Grant, SERB.

The sanctioned project focuses on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) techniques for the qualitative and quantitative assessment of groundwater towards sustainable development of groundwater resources. Dr. Sudhakar Singha's expertise in the field, along with advanced technologies, will contribute.

The achievement of securing this research project was met with applause and appreciation from the GITAM community. Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam, Vice-Chancellor, expressed his congratulations, emphasizing the importance of such research in addressing critical environmental challenges.