GITAM organises Project Exhibition for students

Hyderabad : School of Technology, of GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad hosted a Project Exhibition on Monday. The exhibition aimed to highlight the innovative projects developed by students as part of the Technology Exploration and Product Engineering (TEP) program, introduced in the current academic year.

TEP, a core component of the first-year B.Tech program, focuses on nurturing a hands-on approach, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills among students. By utilizing a combination of Internet of Things (IoT), programming, simulation, mechanisms, and machining. TEP encourages multi-disciplinary project-based abilities. Additionally, it equips students with essential project management and organizational skills.





The Project Exhibition served as a platform for students to showcase their learnings to a distinguished audience. This semester, approximately 15 groups of students participated, presenting their meticulously crafted models.



Distinguished guests D. Radhakrishna, Chairman of the Tripura Electricity Regulatory Commission (TERC), who was invited as the chief guest. Prof. P. Srinivas, Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department, and Prof. P. Trinatha Rao, Professor in-charge of the first-year B.Tech program, initiated the program. Prof. D.S. Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, Hyderabad, visited the exhibition and extended his heartfelt congratulations to the students on their remarkable achievements.

The Project Exhibition at GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad, not only provided an opportunity for students to demonstrate their technical prowess but also served as a testament to the institution's commitment to fostering innovation and practical learning.

