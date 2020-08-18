Good response to animal law course : NALSAR University of Law

Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law has announced its PG Diploma Course on Animal Law for the second year in a row. The one-year post-graduate diploma course will be completely online, because of the travel restrictions brought about by the pandemic.

The course is aimed to deliver a strong foundation of animal protection to government officials, animal protection advocates, students from all fields and anyone with an interest in the field animal protection.

The main objective of this course is to equip citizens to handle the practical and contemporary aspects and challenges faced on the ground, with respect to cruelty towards animals, policy development and research as well as litigation in ancillary matters regarding animals.

Alokparna Sengupta, the honorary director for the Animal Law Centre, said, "We received a fantastic response in our inaugural year of the course and we are proud to open the applications for the second year. Keeping in mind all the safety aspects in this time of pandemic we have re-worked the structure to suit online learning.

This is a wonderful opportunity to understand the gravity behind animal laws and ensure they are equipped to tackle concerns of animal cruelty in the right manner."

With its first batch of outgoing students comprising of government officials, animal protection advocates, rescue and response volunteers, and students from all fields, it aims to build together an inter-disciplinary environment and approach in this field. It is meant for anyone with an interest in this of field animal protection.

Students enrolled for this course will get round the clock access to reading materials, presentations and video lectures on an online platform developed specifically for the course. The last date for the admission of the course is August 31.