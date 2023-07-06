Greenwood High students shine in IB Diploma Exam 2023

Bangalore: Once again the students of Greenwood High have brought laurels to the school in IB Diploma exam held in May 2023. 4 students from Greenwood High have secured 44 on 45 points (Vasanth Gogineni, Aditya Raju, Satviki Shankaran and Tara Venkatesam). 23 students have secured 40 and above points. 48 students have secured 36 and above points while 86 students have secured 30 and above points. This year students graduated from the school bagging placements in the top universities around the world including the prestigious institutions in India IIT Design, NID, NIFT etc. Students have secured scholarships to the tune of 7.6 million US Dollars.

Vasanth Gogineni will be pursing Computer Science at Georgia Tech while Aditya Raju will be pursuing Computer Science at University of Illinois Urbana Champaign. Satviki Shankaran will be pursuing Biological Sciences at Johns Hopkins University and Tara Venkatesam will be pursuing Electrical Engineering at Imperial College London.

Greenwood High students are accepted in over 200 universities around the world, including the most highly selective institutions in the world. These include University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Stanford University, Cornell University, Brown University, Carnegie Mellon University, Johns Hopkins University, Georgia Tech, UCLA and UC Berkeley, NYU, London School of Economics, Imperial College London to name a few. These offers are a testament to the rigour and future focus of the IB Diploma curriculum at Greenwood High, where students hone their critical thinking, writing and research skills through a selection of subjects that is of interest to them and a personalised teaching and learning approach.

Speaking on the occasion, Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School said “We are extremely proud of the results exhibited by our students who will now go to leading Universities across the globe to pursue their dreams. The effort and dedication put in by our students and teachers have indeed paid off. This is also testimony to the rigorous training that our institution provides to our students and the results reinforce our commitment to create and nurture the best talents who will make a difference globally with their contribution. We cannot wait to see them shine as citizens of the world, equipped with the values of their alma mater and we wish them luck.”