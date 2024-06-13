Group-I Mains from Oct 21-27

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Service Commission on Wednesday informed that the Group-l (Mains) examination is scheduled to be held from October 21 to 27 in Hyderabad (including HMDA Jurisdiction).

According to TGPSC officials, the Mains examination will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu. The papers, except General English, in the Mains examination shall be answered in English or Telugu or Urdu as chosen by the candidates. Once medium is chosen, the candidate has to write answers in the medium chosen by him/her only. All six papers have to be written in the chosen medium only.

The candidate is not permitted to write part of the paper in English and part of it in Telugu or Urdu. If there is any deviation from paper to paper or part of the paper, the candidature will become invalid. The question paper pattern for Group- l Mains was already informed last year. The paper of General English is a qualifying one and the standard of this paper is that of Class X. The marks obtained in this paper are not counted for ranking.

The candidate qualified for the Mains examination must appear for all the papers in the written examination. Absence in any paper will automatically render his/her candidature for disqualification. For the complete details including the syllabus pertaining to the Group-l (Mains), candidates are advised to refer to Group-l Services Notification No. 02/2024 that was released on February 19, said senior officer, TGPSC.