'Growing Green Friends Together' activity for kids organised

Mumbai: Kangaroo Kids International Preschool celebrated World Nature Conservation Day across all its centers nationwide. The event aimed to engage parents and children in a collaborative planting experience, fostering environmental responsibility, promoting family bonding and instilling essential future skills such as consistency. The celebration also served to introduce young learners to the wonders of plant growth and development, all while cultivating the essential 15 habits of mind and 9 future skills as a part of the Kangaroo Kids curriculum.

World Nature Conservation Day emphasises the critical importance of preserving our natural environment for future generations. Celebrating this day with children is crucial as it instills early awareness and appreciation for nature. Through interactive and hands-on activities, young children learn the value of environmental stewardship, forming habits that will guide them as responsible citizens. By integrating these principles into their early education, Kangaroo Kids ensures that the next generation is equipped with the necessary future skills and habits to address environmental challenges.

The "Growing Green Friends Together" activity was the highlight of the celebration, transforming Kangaroo Kids centers into vibrant planting stations. Parents and children collaborated in a meaningful planting experience, where each child selected a seedling and participated in the planting process. The event began with a warm welcome and an introduction to the significance of plants in our environment and well-being. This hands-on activity was designed to be both educational and enjoyable, with children decorating their pots using various materials, thereby fostering creativity and a sense of ownership.



Through activities like planting, children at Kangaroo Kids learn to take responsibility for their plants, teamwork as they work with their parents/peers, and problem solving, example - how much water to give, etc. By regularly nurturing plants, children practice consistency and managing impulsivity, thus embedding the 15 habits of mind and 9 future skills into their daily learning experiences.



