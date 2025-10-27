H-1B visa fee sparks mixed reactions: Relief, uncertainty, and a call for adaptability among students and experts

On September 19, 2025, the U.S. government issued a Presidential Proclamation titled Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers, imposing a one-time fee of US $100,000 for certain new H-1B visa petition filings. The charge applies only to new beneficiaries—those outside the U.S. whose employers file a fresh H-1B petition after the effective date of 12:01 a.m. EDT on September 21, 2025—but not to existing H-1B holders renewing or extending their status. Between October 20–22, 2025, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued clarifying guidance stating that F-1 visa holders (international students) transitioning under change-of-status in the U.S. rather than entry abroad and current H-1B extensions are exempt from the fee.

The clarifications have triggered a flurry of responses from international students, educational consultants, and sponsoring employers. While some relief has been welcomed, many stakeholders warn that the broader impact—particularly on sponsorship decisions and global student mobility—is far from clear. This week’s announcement therefore marks a pivotal shift in the U.S. immigration landscape for skilled workers and international graduates.

“For many Indian students studying abroad, opportunities like the H-1B visa represent more than just a work permit—they symbolise a bridge between learning and applying knowledge on a global stage. The recent announcement has naturally drawn attention… We remain hopeful that future policies will continue to value merit, foster cross-border collaboration, and ensure a fair, transparent system.” — Ayaan Shah , Students at The Scindia School

“As a student I always had plans to go to the US. However now under the new rules it looks very dicey for me because every day new observations are being shared… The volatility in U.S. immigration policy has become a greater concern than the fees for education itself. … So that's a relief for them [current holders].” — David Adams Bozza, MBA Student in Hyderabad

“There are exemptions to the fee, particularly for those transitioning from an existing visa. For example, F-1 student visa holders moving to H-1B after completing their studies will be exempt from the $100,000 fee.” — Himabindu Kolla, ConvocationSquare, Madhapur

“The latest confirmation that the new $100,000 surcharge on H-1B visa petitions will not apply to change-of-status, extensions or amendments is a welcome relief for professionals working in the U.S. and students moving from F-1 status. … Clear policies such as these exemptions gives companies and talent the ability to focus on growth rather than uncertainty.” — Mukul Tyagi, Director at ICON

“The recent enactment of a one-time $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa petitions represents a significant turning point… The action raises pressing questions of access, affordability and future planning for individuals coming from countries like India… Yet this shift also opens doors for self-reliance and innovation.” — Samad Shoeb, Founder & CEO at Oratrics

“The new rules have their positives and negatives for students like me. The positive is that students already in the U.S. for study can transition to a work visa without shelling out the huge $100,000 fee… But there are new restrictions too … This will make it more difficult for many students to enter a U.S. college and then find employment afterwards.” — Sanjeev Bellamkonda, BTech AI & ML (2nd Year)

“Honestly, I think it’s an excellent move. Most of us in AI & ML dream about working or interning in the U.S. someday… So if the H-1B process becomes a little easier or more student-friendly, that’s a huge deal.” — Shivshree Ravindra Patil, BTech CS (AI & ML), 2nd Year

“As of September 21, 2025, the U.S. government has instituted a one-time fee… While the changes do not specifically affect student visa holders (F-1), the raised cost has a substantial impact on international students’ ability to study and work in the U.S.” — Ritika Gupta, CEO & Counselor, Aaera Consultants

“The policy change motivates us to dream bigger, plan bolder, and envision education as a pathway to actual global influence.” — Yukta Kadam, BSc Psychology with AI

“At the moment… I believe this policy shift will encourage numerous Indian students like myself to think higher and better plan their international careers more confidently.” — Ishika Pandey, BBA Alumna, Universal AI University

“This new rule doesn’t stand good for the students who are studying in the US… This is going to be a big advantage for student studying in the US to move into a H1B without the one lakh dollar fee.” — Subhakar Alapati, GLOBAL TREE

“Clearly the workplace has changed as we know it — skills define competitiveness, borders do not. Our desire is to facilitate, not restrict talent mobility through flexible visa policies…” — Sunil Tyagi, Director at ICON

The recently announced H-1B visa fee and its subsequent clarifications have sent ripples across the international student and recruitment ecosystem. While exemptions offer relief for current F-1 and H-1B status holders, the policy shift raises deeper questions about access and mobility for future talent. For students and employers alike, the message is clear: planning, flexibility and global readiness now matter more than ever.