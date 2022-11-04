Hindu College Opens A New Research Facility To Foster A Scientific Mindset

The Hindu College at Delhi University has opened a research centre on its grounds to encourage students' interest in science. This new project will be a hub for interdisciplinary study in the humanities, social sciences, and sciences.

The recently opened research centre is housed in a five story facility that was built in cooperation with Relaxo. The facility has laboratories, an 800-seat outdoor auditorium, an open-air theatre, and a cutting-edge indoor auditorium.

The goal of this centre is to give researchers and students a forum for discussion. According to the college principal, this centre will allow researchers to collaborate with experts in education and gain insight into the business world while also providing plenty of opportunities for real-world scientific research.

Anju Srivastava, principal of Hindu college stated that they anticipated being able to host more workshops, seminars, and discussion panels at this new research centre. She continued that the school hopes that this new centre will inspire students, staff members and researchers to carry out more in-depth research projects and conversations.