History of International Student’s Day

International Students’ Day started as a day to honour the 1,200+ students of the University of Prague who perished in World War II at the hands of the Nazis. Today, it’s a day when universities all over the world celebrate their large international student populations and the amazing work they do in the local communities. Students put in a lot of hard work to achieve their goals and make an impact on the world. These students have left their families and homes to study at a university and achieve a better life for themselves and their families. It is a celebration of diversity, multiculturalism and teamwork among students. These students are the future and should be celebrated for their pursuit of knowledge, irrespective of their field of study and background