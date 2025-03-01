Honoring heroes and strengthening preparedness

Every year on March 1st, the world observes World Civil Defence Day to recognise the vital role of civil protection organisations in safeguarding communities. In 2025, the theme highlights the importance of disaster preparedness, emergency response, and resilience-building in an era of increasing global challenges.

Civil defence plays a crucial role in protecting lives and infrastructure during emergencies such as natural disasters, industrial accidents, and security threats. Organisations worldwide, including firefighters, rescue teams, medical personnel, and volunteers, work tirelessly to ensure public safety.

This day serves as an opportunity to honor their dedication and raise awareness about the importance of disaster readiness.

Speaking on the significance of this day, the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO) emphasised the need for technological advancements and stronger global cooperation in disaster management. Investments in early warning systems, digital communication tools, and improved infrastructure can significantly reduce casualties and economic losses during crises.