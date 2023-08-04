How new-age learning platforms helping students achieving top grades in academics

In today's rapidly advancing world, technology has permeated almost every aspect of our lives, and education is no exception. New-age learning platforms have emerged as powerful tools that are transforming the academic landscape and helping students achieve top grades. Gone are the days when education was limited to traditional classrooms and textbooks. With the advent of these platforms, students now have access to personalized learning experiences, instant feedback, top-quality study materials, and a diverse pool of educators from across the country.

"When everything in this world has been achieving new heights with technology, new-age learning platforms are the new tool for students to grace in their academics," says Atharva Puranik, the co-founder of "Padhle," an ed-tech platform for classes 9–11.

Atharva said, “A few years back, education was confined to physical classrooms, limited resources, and geographical constraints. The internet was primarily used for simple searches. However, the emergence of new-age learning platforms has completely changed the way students study. Leveraging technology, these platforms provide personalized learning experiences tailored to individual students' needs. Whether it's a video solution to a specific question or doubt or access to teachers from across the country, everything is available with just one click.”

“Personalized learning experiences are not just a need of the hour, but a significant method that new-age learning platforms are using to assist students in achieving academic success. These platforms make use of sophisticated algorithms and data analytics to identify a student's areas of strength and weakness, enabling them to design a personalized learning path. Now, students have access to a lot of teachers from across the country, which enables them to study with the teacher that they like or whose explanation suits their needs, adds Puranik from Padhle.

Mayank Singh, Co-Founder of Campus 365, highlights the benefits of these platforms: "These platforms frequently offer study groups, virtual classrooms, and discussion boards, enabling students to participate in insightful debates and impart knowledge by encouraging peer-to-peer learning and cooperation. This not only deepens comprehension but also fosters a sense of community and support."

Moreover, new-age learning platforms offer unparalleled flexibility. Students can access educational resources anytime, anywhere, allowing them to learn at their own pace. This freedom ensures that students can optimize their study schedules, manage their time effectively, and balance their academic commitments with other activities.

“Collaborative features also play a vital role on these platforms. They facilitate virtual classrooms, discussion forums, and interactive study groups, fostering peer-to-peer learning and encouraging students to actively engage in the learning process. The ability to connect with classmates and educators creates a supportive network that enhances motivation and deepens understanding.” Mr. Singh said.

According to Mr. Rohit Singh, CEO of NICS Technology, "New-age learning platforms like NICS Technology have revolutionized education, equipping students with the tools and resources necessary to achieve top grades." These platforms personalize the learning experience, provide flexibility, and foster collaboration, empowering students to unlock their full academic potential and succeed in their endeavors.

New-age learning platforms have significantly changed the educational environment and given students the tools they need to excel in the classroom. Through individualized learning experiences, comprehensive resource access, collaboration opportunities, flexibility, and rapid feedback, these platforms give students the support they need to succeed in their studies. As technology continues to advance, we can expect these platforms to further influence global student empowerment and shape the future of education.