How Skill-Based Education is Empowering Women in India

In the rural Tripura, Minakshi, a young woman belonging to a modest background, reformed her life through skill-based education. Soon after completing a vocational training program in beauty and wellness, she not only secured employment but also became a trainer, inspiring other women. Similarly, Rina Debnath, trained under an initiative to skill Self-Help Groups (SHGs), turned her expertise in handicrafts into a profitable business, transporting bamboo products all over India. Their stories epitomize the power of skill-based education in empowering women as well as fostering social progress.

The Changing Landscape of Women’s Education in India

As India transitions from rote-based to outcome-based learning, education systems are increasingly emphasizing skills aligned with industry requirements. According to the

Periodic Labour Force Survey of 2023, only 25.4% of Indian women are engaged in the labour force, highlighting the urgent need for market-ready, application-driven education. Schools, colleges, and universities must evolve by introducing interdisciplinary vocational subjects early in the curriculum to familiarize young women with emerging career paths. National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has emphasized integrating vocational education into mainstream academics from Grade 6 onwards, aiming to create a generation of women who are not only academically sound but also industry ready.

Filling the Gender Gap and Advancing Gender Equality in the Workforce

The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2023 has ranked India 127th out of 146 in women’s economic participation. Industry-integrated learning and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) help bridge this gap. Women who are certified through RPL saw a 30% wage increase (NSDC, 2023), at the same time vocational training results in boosting formal employment chances by 35% (International Labour Organization).

The United Nations approximates that closing the gender gap could add $700 billion to India’s GDP by 2025. Collaboration between the educators, policymakers, and industry leaders is the key to building an inclusive and economically empowered India.

Financial Independence Through Skill Training

Skill-based education equips women with practical, employment-oriented knowledge, laying the foundation for financial independence. In sectors like IT and healthcare, women trained in coding, cybersecurity, medical lab technology, and emergency care are securing stable, often global, job opportunities. Notably, certified nursing assistants have reported an average salary increase of 40% post-training.

Financial autonomy is a cornerstone of women’s empowerment and skill development plays a crucial role in achieving it. Beyond jobs, it also opens doors to entrepreneurship, enabling women to build sustainable livelihoods on their own terms.

Empowering Rural and Tribal Women

Skill universities and rural extension centers enhance education access by offering regional language courses, flexible schedules, and mobile learning, especially for marginalized communities. Government and CSR efforts are bridging gender gaps—like a Jharkhand program that trained 500 tribal women in organic farming, boosting their income by 40%. Since 2020, over 1.2 million rural women have received vocational training, per the Ministry of Skill Development. Yet, societal barriers remain, with only 15% participation among rural women, according to NITI Aayog (2023). Addressing this requires greater awareness, community involvement, and inclusive, gender-responsive policies for sustained impact.

Entrepreneurship and Startups that are Led by Women

Integrating entrepreneurship modules into school and college curriculum can equip young women with the mindset, skills, and confidence to become job creators. Business incubators, pitch competitions, and access to experienced mentors serve as crucial enablers in this journey.

Government initiatives like the Stand-Up India Scheme have supported over 1.5 lakh women entrepreneurs through access to business loans, fuelling a growing ecosystem of women-led enterprises. According to FICCI (2023), women-led startups in India are growing at an annual rate of 20%, with many leveraging vocational trainings as a springboard for their ventures.

Digital Literacy and Technology Inclusion

The digital revolution is unleashing new opportunities. Digital literacy programs are encouraging women's participation in the gig economy, remote work, e-commerce. Educational institutions must go beyond basic computer skills and integrate modules on AI, digital marketing, UI/UX design, and cloud computing to prepare women for tomorrow’s workforce.

According to the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), digital literacy amidst women in rural India has increased from 17% in 2017 to 42% in 2023, which exhibits a significant shift towards technology-based empowerment.

The Role of Skilling in Higher Education Institutions

Higher education institutions focused on skill development play a pivotal role in empowering women. Skills universities become of paramount importance here. Since up to 70% of their curriculums are skill-based, industry collaborations become much more seamless and help in integrating practical and experiential learning through educational pathways. These institutions serve as bridges between academic knowledge and employment opportunities. By collaborating with industries, integrating apprenticeships, and offering flexible credit-based pathways, they ensure that women are equipped to succeed.

The Impact of Government and CSR Initiatives

Government schemes such as the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Program (AEDP), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), and Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) enrich skill-based education. CSR initiatives add value to these efforts by funding training programs, raising awareness, and providing infrastructure support. According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, CSR spending on skill development programs has increased by 42% in the last five years.

Vision for a Gender-Equal Workforce

An education system that prioritizes skill development, inclusivity, and industry alignment will be central to achieving gender equality in the workforce. Empowering women through skill-based education is not just about employment, it’s about agency, dignity, and transformation. As we look toward the future, our vision is clear: to create a workforce where women are equal participants and leaders.

(The author is Founder & Chancellor, Medhavi Skills University)