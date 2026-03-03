BJP mocks Rahul’s visit to city, accuses Cong of reneging vows

The Telangana unit of the BJP on Monday ridiculed the much-publicised visit of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to Hyderabad, calling it a “training camp” that raised more questions than answers.

State BJP Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge NV Subash asked whether Gandhi’s trip was meant to review grassroots performance or to set deadlines for district chiefs to mobilise funds. He referred to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s reported confidence that Rs 1,000 crore could be raised if the “first family” sought assistance.

“People of Telangana have a right to know what pearls of wisdom are being shared at this elite training session,” Subash remarked. “Is it a masterclass on recycling election promises, or a workshop on selective amnesia after polls?”

The BJP leader questioned the fate of promises made during the Assembly elections, including the “Kamareddy declaration,” and accused the Congress government of failing to deliver on its commitments. He said, despite being in power, the party had not decisively dominated civic body elections, exposing governance gaps.

Subash added that credibility cannot be restored through closed-door sessions or high-profile visits. “Future elections will be the real report card — and no amount of ‘training’ can substitute for delivery,” he said.

The Telangana BJP maintained that while Congress may train its cadres in presentation, the people are increasingly demanding performance.