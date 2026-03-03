174 petitions received at PGRS

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha directed officials to give special attention to every petition received through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), also known as Mee Kosam, and ensure that grievances are resolved within the stipulated time frame to the satisfaction of applicants.

On Monday, the collector personally received petitions from the public along with District Revenue Officer M Lakshminarasimham, PGRS District Coordinator G Jyothi, ACP Venkateswara Rao, and Special Deputy Collector Posibabu, and district-level officers from various departments.

A total of 174 petitions were submitted by people from various parts of the district.

Of these, 66 pertained to revenue matters, 26 to municipal administration and urban development, 18 to police issues, and 15 to Panchayat Raj. Five petitions each were related to the Marketing and Registration & Stamps departments.

Four petitions, each concerned with Electricity, Civil Supplies, Welfare of Persons with Disabilities, and Health departments.

Similarly, three petitions were related to Irrigation, while two petitions each were received regarding APSRTC, Excise, Education, Housing, Mines, Skill Development, and Endowments. One petition each was submitted on issues concerning Animal Husbandry, AYUSH, Banking Services, DRDA, ICDS, and Labour departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that the PGRS platform serves as a reliable mechanism provided by the government to address public grievances promptly. He emphasised that resolving citizens’ problems swiftly is the primary objective of the programme.

Dr Lakshmisha instructed officials to avoid delays, conduct field-level inquiries where necessary, and ensure justice to the petitioners. He also stressed the need for transparency and accountability in grievance redressal.