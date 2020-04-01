Hyderabad: CBSE students to be promoted to next class

Hyderabad: The Union HRD Minister Dr R P Nishank has advised the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote all students studying in classes I-VIII to the next class or grade.

Announcing this on the ministry's Twitter account, he said that the students studying in classes IX and XI will be promoted to next class or grade based on the school-based assessments including projects, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far. However, students not promoted this time can appear in the school-based test(s), conducted in online or offline mode.

He said that the advice is made due to the Covid-19 situation and keeping in mind the academic future of students.

He advised the CBSE to conduct board examinations only for 29 main subjects that are required for promotion and may be crucial for admissions in Higher Educational Institutions.

For rest of the subjects, the Board will not hold examinations and the instructions for marking and assessment in all such cases shall be separately issued by the Board.