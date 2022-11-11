Hyderabad: Mega Job Fair to be held in city tomorrow

Hyderabad: Deccan Blasters, a city-based voluntary organisation, will host Telangana Job Mela at Khaja Mansion Function Hall, Masab Tank on November 12. Companies from various sectors will participate and search for suitable candidates in this job fair. The Minimum qualification requires candidates to have passed in SSC upto any graduation with or without any experience.

The job fair will be open for unemployed youth, who can immensely benefit from it, irrespective of their caste, community or religion to showcase their skills. The mela, supported by ASM Infra Properties and Developers and Quebec Overseas, will have no entry fees and interviews will be conducted at the venue itself. Interested candidates can contact 8374315052 for further details.

Deccan Blasters founder Mannan Khan, an engineer, said that due to Covid induced lockdowns many people have become jobless, most of them are Gulf returnees and are seeking jobs in the City. "Till now, with a series of job melas, more than 8,000 candidates were placed with jobs," he added.