Hyderabad: Minority Study Circle offers free coaching for government jobs

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minorities Study Circle is offering free coaching for all government jobs-oriented competitive examinations to the Minorities students belonging to the State. As part of it, these study circles will offer general foundation course for 60 days for free and any minority student can apply for the course including those who have qualified intermediate, graduation, post-graduation etc.

"The Minorities Study Circle has made it as a combined coaching centre and the candidate preparing to write competitive exams for government jobs can avail this opportunity. During coaching, they not only will get certificates, but also guidance for getting placement in other private sectors," informed Minority Welfare Director and Telangana State Minorities Study Circle Director Shahnawaz Qasim

The study circle is also planning to initiate specific courses for those who have learned the foundation course. For them, the study circle would be providing specific coaching for such examinations and apply for vacancies in railways, banking sectors, paramilitary force and also in private sectors.

"After the foundation coaching, the aspirants can easily train for other examinations," explained Shahnawaz Qasim. Interested and eligible candidates can submit application forms on or before December 4, 2021 at Telangana State Minorities Study Circle in Abids. Minority candidates including Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis can avail the benefits of the free coaching.