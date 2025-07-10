Hyderabad’s Duaa Ahamed Sherief secures 100% Global Citizen Scholarship to study at GIIS SMART campus, Singapore

Hyderabad: Global Indian International School (GIIS) hosted a heartwarming felicitation ceremony at Aerocity, Delhi, to honour the latest recipients of its prestigious Global Citizen Scholarship (GCS), a flagship initiative empowering bright young minds through world-class education.

Among the 10 exceptional scholars chosen this year is Duaa Ahamed Sherief from Hyderabad who stood out for her academic excellence and leadership potential. Duaa will now embark on a transformative academic journey at GIIS SMART Campus Singapore, with 100% coverage of tuition fees, boarding, and living expenses for two crucial years of senior secondary education (Grades 11 and 12). The academic institution is known for its world class infrastructure, top-tier facilities, and a cohort of highly skilled teaching staff. The program allows students to choose between CBSE or IBDP curriculum. The total expense will amount to Rs 1 crore for two years per student, which will be fully funded by the GCS programme.

“The Global Citizen Scholarship goes beyond financial support; it empowers dreams,” remarked Mr Pramod Tripathi, Director, Academic, Global Schools Group. “We are investing in future leaders—students with vision, drive, and a commitment to not only excel in their careers but also make meaningful contributions to society. We take pride in supporting young minds who dare to think globally and act purposefully.”

Duaa was selected through a rigorous multi-stage process that evaluated not just academics but also her problem-solving ability, social responsibility, and drive to create change.

“Receiving the Global Citizen Scholarship is a defining moment in my journey. It has not only validated my hard work but also inspired me to lead with purpose, learn with passion, and give back with intent. This is just the beginning of something greater,” said Duaa Ahamed Sherief.

The event brought together families and dignitaries to celebrate the spirit of opportunity and equity that defines GIIS. With this scholarship, Duaa now joins a global learning community committed to excellence, empathy, and impact.