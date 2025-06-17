Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
IBPS Exam Calendar 2025–26 Released: Check Revised Dates, Posts & Application Process
IBPS has released the revised exam schedule for 2025–26 recruitment in PSBs and RRBs. Get updated dates for PO, Clerk, SO, RRB exams and learn how to apply online
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the detailed exam calendar for the 2025–26 recruitment cycle. This includes revised dates for various posts under Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).
The recruitment process involves multiple posts, and candidates will appear for Preliminary, Main, or Single-stage exams depending on the role.
Below is the complete schedule of exams for all major posts:
IBPS CRP 2025 Exam Schedule
1.CRP PO/MT-XV (Probationary Officers / Management Trainees)
- Prelims: 17th, 23rd, and 24th August 2025
- Main Exam: 12th October 2025
2. CRP SPL-XV (Specialist Officers)
- Prelims: 30th August 2025
- Main Exam: 9th November 2025
3. CRP CSA-XV (Customer Service Associates)
- Prelims: 4th, 5th, and 11th October 2025
- Main Exam: 29th November 2025
4. CRP RRBs-XIV (Officer Scale I)
- Prelims: 22nd and 23rd November 2025
- Main Exam: 28th December 2025
5.CRP RRBs-XIV (Officer Scale II & III)
- Single-Level Exam: 28th December 2025
- (No Prelims for these posts)
6. CRP RRBs-XIV (Office Assistants – Multipurpose)
- Prelims: 6th, 7th, 13th, and 14th December 2025
- Main Exam: 1st February 2026
IBPS has advised candidates to regularly visit the official website for updates, instructions, and registration details.