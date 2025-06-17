IBPS Exam Calendar 2025–26 Released: Check Revised Dates, Posts & Application Process

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the detailed exam calendar for the 2025–26 recruitment cycle. This includes revised dates for various posts under Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

The recruitment process involves multiple posts, and candidates will appear for Preliminary, Main, or Single-stage exams depending on the role.

Below is the complete schedule of exams for all major posts:

IBPS CRP 2025 Exam Schedule

1.CRP PO/MT-XV (Probationary Officers / Management Trainees)

Prelims: 17th, 23rd, and 24th August 2025

Main Exam: 12th October 2025

2. CRP SPL-XV (Specialist Officers)

Prelims: 30th August 2025

Main Exam: 9th November 2025

3. CRP CSA-XV (Customer Service Associates)

Prelims: 4th, 5th, and 11th October 2025

Main Exam: 29th November 2025

4. CRP RRBs-XIV (Officer Scale I)

Prelims: 22nd and 23rd November 2025

Main Exam: 28th December 2025

5.CRP RRBs-XIV (Officer Scale II & III)

Single-Level Exam: 28th December 2025

(No Prelims for these posts)

6. CRP RRBs-XIV (Office Assistants – Multipurpose)

Prelims: 6th, 7th, 13th, and 14th December 2025

Main Exam: 1st February 2026

IBPS has advised candidates to regularly visit the official website for updates, instructions, and registration details.