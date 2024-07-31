IEEE SEFET-24 international conference on Sustainable Energy and Future Electric Transportation held

Hyderabad: The 2024 IEEE 4th International Conference on Sustainable Energy and Future Electric Transportation (IEEE SEFET-24) commenced on Wednesday at The Plaza in Begumpet, Hyderabad. Hosted by the Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology (GRIET), the event brings together industry leaders, researchers, and academia to explore advancements in sustainable energy and the future of electric transportation.



The conference opened with engaging tutorials led by distinguished speakers, including Prof. Lalit Goel from NTU Singapore and Prof. Atif Iqbal from Qatar University. Their presentations covered topics such as "Generating Capacity Reliability Evaluation in Electric Power Systems" and "Techniques of Optimal Placement and Capacity of Electric Vehicle Charging6y Stations for Community Use".

Keynote addresses featured influential women in engineering, with Prof. Harivardhagini S. discussing the objectives and benefits of the Women in Engineering (WIE) initiative, and Prof. Tripta Thakur addressing global recruitment and retention challenges for women in the field. Prof. Prerna Gaur, Director of NSUT West Campus and IEEE India Council, spoke on "Leadership Development for Women in Engineering", while Prof. G. Bhuvaneswari highlighted women's roles in academia.

An industry panel session organized by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) brought together experts from the automotive and energy sectors, including Shri M Nirmal Reddy, Founder & CEO of OHM Automotive Pvt Ltd. Hyderabad, Shri Rajesh Gudivada, Founder & CEO of Airgap Technologies Pvt Ltd. Hyderabad, Shri Devender Reddy, Founder & CEO of ERIDE, Hyderabad, and Shri Abhishek Kumar Gupta, Director of I -Elektrik. The panel emphasized the importance of bridging education and industry through skilling for the future.

The conference will continue over the next three days with additional keynote sessions, technical sessions, and networking opportunities. The organizing committee expressed their gratitude to the Management, the Director, and the Principal of GRIET for their support and guidance in hosting this prestigious event.