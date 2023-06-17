Live
IIIT Hyderabad, Goldman Sachs announce Center of Excellence for AI & Emerging Technologies
The partnership will focus on research and development in areas of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies
Hyderabad: International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) and Goldman Sachs today announced the partnership to establish a Center of Excellence for artificial intelligence and emerging technologies at the IIITH campus.
The multi-year collaboration is focused on research and development efforts with an objective to drive innovation and unlock new opportunities across a wide range of business use cases in financial services while leveraging the extensive ecosystem of research in Indian academia.
Speaking on this partnership, C.V. Jawahar, Dean – of Research and Development at IIIT Hyderabad said, “As a research university, we are happy to see this kind of interest in our deep-tech research. The collaboration with Goldman Sachs will see the applications of AI and emerging technologies in the finance space.”
Ravi Krishnan, Chief Administrative Officer of Goldman Sachs Services India, shared: “Goldman Sachs is at the forefront of innovation and adoption of emerging technologies, and this collaboration with IIIT Hyderabad augments our in-house R&D capabilities. The industry-academia partnerships remain critical to the development of new technologies and solutions globally.”