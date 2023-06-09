IIM Bangalore, CII to host ‘Karnataka@100: A vision document for 2047’ on June 12

Bengaluru: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and Confederation of Indian Industry will host the release of the ‘[email protected]: A Vision Document for 2047’ report at 11:30 am on June 12, 2023 in Classroom N-001 on the IIMB campus.

The report has been co-authored by Prof Jitamitra Desai, Chairperson and faculty, Decision Sciences area, IIMB; Prof. Prateek Raj, Strategy area, IIMB; Prof. Anil B Suraj, Chairperson, Committee on Diversity and Inclusion, and faculty of Public Policy, IIMB, and Prof. Shanker Subramoney, from the Finance & Accounting area of IIMB. Contributors include Prof. Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore and faculty of Strategy; Prof. Arnab Mukherji, Public Policy area, IIMB; Prof. Trilochan Sastry, Decision Sciences, IIMB; Prof. R Srinivasan, Chairperson of the two-year fulltime MBA programmes of IIMB – PGP and PGP in Business Analytics – and faculty of Strategy, and Dayasindhu N, Co-founder and CEO, itihaasa Research and Digital, and alumnus of IIMB’s Doctoral programme.

Karnataka has shown extraordinary socio-economic progress since India’s independence in 1947, and even more so since the liberalization of the Indian economy in 1991. From coffee to IT, Karnataka has made a distinct name for itself on the global map. However, lofty economic growth has also brought to the state its fair share of unique challenges. Karnataka’s economic engine has not been geographically balanced and its economic growth, notably in the 21st century, has also come with a plethora of sustainability and climate change challenges that contemporary rich countries have never experienced.

The authors state that in the 21st century, Karnataka must utilize its strengths in innovation, entrepreneurship, biodiversity and heritage, to trailblaze an uncharted path of equitable and harmonious growth fueled by a green ecosystem at its core, which will become a benchmark not just for India, but for the entire world, especially the Global South. Stakeholders of Karnataka – citizens, businesses, entrepreneurs, innovators, academics, policymakers, activists, media, government, investors and visitors – are invited to contribute to building this green ecosystem, since Karnataka is uniquely positioned to undertake such global leadership today.