IIM Rohtak partners with EIC to launch Udaan - Annual Entrepreneurship Summit

The Entrepreneurship and Innovation Council(EIC), IIM Rohtak, proudly presents Udaan - its flagship Annual Entrepreneurship Summit.

As India is gearing up to achieve its ambitious $5Tn economy dream, Udaan's theme this year is 'Entrepreneurship as the key to unlocking the $5 Trillion Economy Dream' The event will witness a distinct panel of start-up founders and stalwarts sharing their views and experiences. Also, Teams from top colleges in the country will battle it out in Ignitus - The B-Plan competition of the summit.

The mega event is set to host a congregation of 400+ students, faculties and entrepreneurial minds from colleges around the country at the awe-inspiring IIM Rohtak campus on 17th January, 2020.